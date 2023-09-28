WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man in Warren is voicing his concerns after his house was hit in a drive-by shooting last night in Warren.

Over a dozen gunshots broke the silence of Brad Fumerola’s evening with his family. His security camera video shows him rushing outside his home on the corner of McMyler Street and Ohio Avenue. A bullet went through his window just feet away from where he sat with his wife and 1-year-old grandson.

It’s the second shooting in the area in a week. Though the shootings are not related, Fumerola and his family say they’re fed up.

“It’s just very nerve-wracking, frustrating that people do this to innocent people that have nothing to do with whatever is going on,” Fumerola said.

Fumerola grew up in Warren and feels the violence is getting worse and closer to home. He has lived where he is now for a few years but is now considering moving. The events of the past week have left him rattled. He is worried for the neighborhood kids who play in their front yards in the early evening –the same time the shooting happened.

“This is where they come play and at 8 at night, it’s not very late. There could have been kids out here,” Frumerola said. “Things can be settled a different way than shooting, driving down the street and just opening fire.”