WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial against the man charged with capital murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Warren has been delayed about five months.

Dominic Harvey will now stand trial on January 15, 2024.

Harvey was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property. He was arrested hours after the July 21, 2022, shooting on West Market Street that killed Jauton Lee and hurt another man.

Harvey could face the death penalty if convicted. He’s scheduled to be back in court on August 21.