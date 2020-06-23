Warren murder suspect accused of threatening victim’s family in courthouse, report says

Last month, James pleaded not guilty to six counts, including escape, having weapons under disability and two counts of murder

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man charged in connection to the death of 26-year-old La’Nesha Workman is now accused of threatening her family in the courthouse hallway.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Kemari James yelled at Workman’s family as he and other inmates were being escorted to a courtroom for hearings on Monday.

The report states that James made threats to the family of serious physical harm, including, “I’ll kill all of you.”

The report goes on to say James appeared before the judge and was taken to the jail without incident.

Last month, James pleaded not guilty to six counts, including escape, having weapons under disability and two counts of murder — one for Workman and the other for her unborn child.

On April 17, Workman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest at her home on Ogden Avenue NW.

That same day, a warrant was issued for James’ arrest. U.S. Marshals later arrested him in Baltimore, Maryland.

.