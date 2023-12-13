WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dominic Harvey’s capital murder case has ended with the defendant changing his plea.

Harvey pleaded guilty to an amended indictment that removed the death penalty specification. By pleading guilty, Harvey acknowledged his part in the July 21, 2022, shooting on W. Market Street in Warren that killed Jauton Lee and hurt a 24-year-old man.

“You killed my son, my best friend, my world,” Jauton Lee, Sr., Lee’s father, said while looking directly at Harvey. “Personally, I don’t think they gave you enough time. I can’t get my son back.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m sorry,” Harvey told the court.

Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice sentenced Harvey to the jointly recommended sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 50 to 55 and a half years. He’ll also have to register as a violent offender.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.