WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – History was made in Warren Wednesday. Patty Leopardi Knepp was sworn in as the first female judge for the municipal court. She will fill the role of Judge Terry Ivanchak, who’s retiring.

Judge Knepp stood in front of a crowded courtroom of family, friends and colleagues to take the oath of office — an honor she says she doesn’t take for granted.

“When you see that kind of support, people come out for you. I know that I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for each and every one of them,” Knepp said.

Knepp’s interest in law began at a young age. Her father, an attorney, and her grandfather was a judge in the very same court. She has fond memories of playing in the courthouse as a child.

“And my mom was going to college to be a teacher, and she would come here and intern and work in the clerk’s office, and that’s how she met my father,” Knepp said.

Fast forward several years. Knepp married her husband and the two started a family. It wasn’t until her son was 15 months old that her husband encouraged her to go to college, and she did. She was off to the University of Akron School of Law.

“When I did this, I did this because I really believed in it. I just knew I could make a difference if I got that opportunity,” Knepp said.

She spent the majority of her 30-year career at her family’s private practice. Now, she’s excited for this new journey.

“If I can be an inspiration, not only to young girls and young women but to all children, all people, makes it worth it,” Knepp said.

Knepp didn’t bring on any of her own staff. Jeff Fusco, a current Warren police officer, was sworn in as bailiff. Ashley Douglass, Judge Ivanchak’s secretary, chose to stay on. And Valerie Green was promoted to clerk of courts.

“This is one big team. When you think about it, no one person is any better or any more important than the other. As long as we pull together to do what’s good for the community, we’ll succeed,” Knepp said.