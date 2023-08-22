WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was paroled after serving time on child endangering charges was sentenced Tuesday on an attempted escape charge.

Harley N. Warner, 25, of Warren, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony of attempted escape and received a 24-month prison sentence, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say Warner walked away from the Community Correction Association facility in June 2023 after being paroled from the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

Warner was convicted in 2019 on two counts of endangering children. Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Warner to four years in prison for fracturing the skulls of her twin daughters.