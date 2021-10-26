Warren mom accused of leaving children home alone

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mom is facing a child endangering charge after police say she left her children, ages 6 and 9, at home unattended.

Police charged Autumn Nye, 29, following an incident on Monday.

Reports say that police were contacted by two callers who said the children approached their home just before 5 p.m. Reports say that the callers were told by the children that their mother wasn’t home. They made sure that no one was home before calling police, according to the report.

The report states that the callers found a note on the children’s mailbox that advised them to let themselves in the house and to lock the door. The children told police that their mother was in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Police said that children roamed the street for approximately 30 minutes prior to the call.

Reports say that Nye returned home just before 7 p.m. Police said Nye told them that she did go to Erie and that she said her trip was longer than expected.

Nye appeared in court Tuesday, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge. She is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. December 14.