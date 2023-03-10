WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Easter is about a month away, and the Warren Family Mission is looking for donations to make the annual holiday meal a success.

The mission expects to serve about 2,000 people at its community dinner from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Dinners will be served in-person, to-go, and delivered.

“For us, that’s like the Super Bowl — it’s the foundation of our faith: The resurrection of Jesus Christ,” says Dominic Mararri with the Warren Family Mission.

Organizers could use hams and sides like crushed pineapple, green beans and corn to feed those in need of an Easter dinner. Mararri says they’ll need about 300 boneless hams.

The mission is also in need of Easter baskets and small children’s toys to give to kids who attend the meal.