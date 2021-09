WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Mayor Doug Franklin will give an update Thursday on the current status of COVID-19 in the city and efforts to combat it.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District and representatives from local hospitals will be joining him.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Warren Community Amphitheater on Mahoning Avenue.

WKBN 27 First News will live stream the event beginning at 3 p.m.