WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There are still more than 2,000 people without power in Trumbull County at the time of this story. More than 380 of those outages are in the City of Warren.

Linemen are hard at work to repair downed utility poles and wires to get the lights back on. But because of the number of fallen trees and other debris, the city of Warren is hosting a branch collection to help clean up after the storm.

The collection will begin April 10 and run through April 27. Bags containing branches must be in biodegradable and can’t be longer than 10 feet and 8 inches in diameter. Logs can’t be longer than 5 feet. All debris must be placed at the curb.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin spoke about the post-storm power restoration and cleanup.

“We have departments working with each other in order to increase our manpower and our ability to respond in a proactive way and at the same time still deliver our core services to the citizens,” Franklin said.

People with debris are asked to call the city’s environmental services department to schedule a pick-up. The schedule for community branch pickup can be found here.