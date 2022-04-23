WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The old St. Joe’s Hospital will be demolished.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin says bids have already been accepted for the demolition. The demolition is part of a plan to get rid of blight around Warren.

“Currently working with the land bank and TNP and applying for over $10 million in state grant funds for cleanup and demolitions of a number of properties throughout Trumbull county, especially here in Warren. This will go a long way in putting these properties back into productive use,” Mayor Franklin said.

Mayor Franklin says the project should be under contract in a month. Work is expected to be complete by the end of this year.