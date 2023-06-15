WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Mayor Doug Franklin is sending out an important message concerning the safety of the community.

Franklin said his office is aware of individuals who are willfully using their influence and skills on social media to both instigate and promote violence in the city. He shared these urgent words on the city’s Facebook page.

“These acts of violence and related activities are not welcome in our great city. And with that being said, please understand that we have taken notice and our administration will be taking legal action to prosecute all involved parties to the fullest extent of the law,” Franklin said.

Franklin added that the violence in the city and across the nation is not out of our control like a natural disaster. Three teens were shot in downtown Warren earlier this month at a festival. Police said there was a fight that led to shots fired. All of the victims survived.

“I plead with you, please monitor your children’s online activities because we can only succeed at being a safe city with your cooperation. I’ve personally seen enough t-shirts with teenagers who have left this world too early and unnecessarily,” Franklin said.