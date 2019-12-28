Warren mayor appoints new safety service director

Eddie Colbert is currently a councilman at large and previously served as councilman for the seventh ward

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Warren will soon have a new director of public safety and service.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin officially named Eddie Colbert as his pick for the next director of public safety and service for the city.

“I’m excited but ready to get to work,” Colbert said.

With his family by his side on Friday, Colbert was officially chosen to serve as the city’s next chief administrator.

Colbert is currently a councilman at large and previously served as councilman for the seventh ward.

He’ll soon be leaving his private-sector job to work for Warren full time in a position he says is an honor to hold, one that will help him continue working toward the reason he ran for council office a decade ago.

“I wanted to have a part in making it a better place and I will continue to use that as my mantra moving forward as the city’s safety service director,” he said.

Franklin interviewed four people for the position.

“I will say, Eddie has a unique skill set that pretty much put him ahead of most of the candidates, one being his budgetary knowledge of the city budget,” Franklin said.

Colbert is taking over the position held by Enzo Cantalamessa for eight years.

Cantalamessa was elected as Warren’s law director and takes office in January.

“We have such a very good working relationship and have over the years while he was on council. My proximity to city hall being right next door I think is going to help the new director,” Cantalamessa said.

Colbert will officially take office on Jan. 13.