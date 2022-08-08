WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Monday marks the start of National Famers Market Week. Nonprofit organization Trumbull Neighborhood Project and the Warren Farmers Market are joining in on the celebration.

Aug. 7 to 13 marks the acknowledgment of farmer’s markets across the country and is coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition.

The Warren Farmers Market takes place in Perkins Park in Warren. It hosts four to six farmers selling fresh produce, as well as artisan small business owners selling their products.

The week will also see activities such as beginner yoga, live music and nutritional information and resources for kids and adults.

The Warren market accepts cash, credit cards, SNAP/EBT, WIC or Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and TANF coupons.

The Farmers Market Coalition is a membership-based nonprofit organization supporting nationwide farmers and their markets through training, technical assistance and network building.

This year’s campaign is focused on the role farmer’s market operators play in local food systems and in developing communities as hubs for local economies.

“Farmer’s markets are abundant sources of food, connection and resilience in our communities across the country, but they don’t just happen on their own,” says Farmers Market Coalition executive director Ben Feldman in a statement.