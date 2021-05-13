Warren man to spend more than nine years in prison on federal drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man was sentenced to over nine years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Charles Moore, 40, entered guilty pleas before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin and using and maintaining a drug premises.

Judge Boyko sentenced Moore to 115 months in prison.

The indictment charges Moore with selling heroin on March 6, 2018, and March 12, 2018, and selling carfentanil and cocaine on May 1 of this year.

He is also charged with using a Main Avenue SW home in Warren for selling drugs from March 6, 2018, until May 1, 2019, and having a .38-caliber revolver and 9mm semiautomatic handgun, both on May 1, 2019.

Moore is not allowed to own or be around guns because of an April 2014 conviction in federal court in another drug case.