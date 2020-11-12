Warren man takes issue with belongings moved into new apartment by housing agency

A tenant at the Elms Apartments in Warren is upset over a move, saying his belongings were dumped into his new apartment

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A tenant at the Elms Apartments in Warren is upset over a move, saying his belongings were dumped into his new apartment, and medical conditions prevent him from being able to move them around.

George “Coach” Kearney has a hard time getting around his new apartment. His belongings are in piles throughout his home.

“They took all my stuff and dumped it anywhere they could find room,” Kearney said.

It’s been this way since the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority moved him into this apartment at the Elms in October.

It was a transition Kearney says he was not prepared for, since he says he was hospitalized for a diabetic ulcer two days prior.

Kearney says he even inquired about delaying the move.

“Was told, don’t worry about it. We’ll move it for you, and this is what I came home to,” he said.

He calls it his “worst nightmare.”

Kearney says he’s spent the last month sleeping in his chair with no way to get to his bed or couch.

He also says he has back problems as well as other medical issues that make it pretty much impossible to arrange his belongings himself.

Now, he wants his old apartment back, something he says would cost him hundreds of dollars that he doesn’t have.

“Unfortunately, at my age, most of my friends are too old to, you know, undertake a move like this even though it’s only down the hall,” Kearney said.

In a statement to First News, TMHA Executive Director Donald Emerson said they are in full compliance with everything they can do and have exhausted every avenue.

The statement said:

We are in full compliance with all we can do for him in order for him to maintain independent living. We’ve exhausted every avenue with him.”

Emerson also says they can direct Kearney to agencies that could help him, but they need his cooperation.

“I don’t know how to quit, and I’m sure as heck not gonna start now,” Kearney said. “This is not right.”