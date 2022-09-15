WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man received a 60-day jail sentence on charges that he had unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Joseph Snyder, 21, received his sentence Wednesday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wyatt McKay’s courtroom.

According to court records, Snyder was arrested last September on charges that he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

He initially faced a felony charge but pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge in July, according to court records.