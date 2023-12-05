WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of threatening a woman in Warren was sentenced Tuesday on a gun charge.

Albert Williams, Jr, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation. He will also have to forfeit his rifle and handgun. Williams was also sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served of 25 days and five days suspended.

Williams was arrested in November after a woman said that he had a gun and was making threats against her. She also said that he exposed his genitalia to her, but a charge of public indecency was dismissed in the case, according to court records.

Police found a rifle and ammunition in the backseat of Williams’ car and a loaded handgun in the driver’s door, according to the police report.