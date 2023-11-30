WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who pleaded guilty to wounding a 9-year-old girl in June as he was shooting several shots outside a Youngstown Road SE gas station learned his sentence Thursday.

SayQuan Parks, 22, received a sentence of 25.5 to 29.5 years in prison in a sentencing hearing before Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice.

Parks pleaded guilty in October to five second-degree felonious assault counts, two counts of improper discharge of a firearm at or into habitation, and one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was also convicted of seven firearm specifications that each carry mandatory prison terms.

Judge Rice imposed consecutive sentences saying they were necessary to protect the public and reflect the seriousness of the defendant’s offenses, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office. He also mentioned Parks’ criminal record, which began at age 17.

Prosecutors say Parks fired 23 shots from a Glock 19 semiautomatic handgun during a shootout shortly after midnight June 18 outside the Big Apple Supermarket. One of the shots struck a 9-year-old girl in the arm as it went through the walls of a Kenilworth Avenue SE house where she was sleeping. Two other children, ages 4 and 14, as well as an adult were inside the home watching television when the gunfire broke out.

Another home was also hit by gunfire and a car was also damaged, reports said.

Police collected 23 shell casings at the scene and say Parks had a gun with him when he was arrested.

The girl who was hit was in the courtroom during sentencing, and her mother delivered an emotional victim’s impact statement stating the girl still has problems with the arm and has post-traumatic stress over the shooting, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.