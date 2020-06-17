Warren man sentenced for holding woman, children hostage last summer

Shawn Riley held them at knifepoint in what would turn out to be a four-hour standoff with law enforcement

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man received his punishment Wednesday for holding a woman and her children hostage last summer.

Shawn Riley was sentenced to 65 to 97-and-a-half years in prison.

In April, he pleaded guilty to 16 charges, including attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

Riley held a woman and her three children at knifepoint in a Highland Terrace apartment on Lane Drive last August.

There was a four-hour standoff with law enforcement before officials convinced him to let everyone out safely. He was then arrested.