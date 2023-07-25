WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man learned his sentence Tuesday for having a stolen gun earlier this year.

Savion Woodall, 21, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of one count of attempted improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of attempted receiving stolen property.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Woodall to serve nine months in state prison.

The case stemmed from a traffic stop in May in the 5200 block of Highland Avenue SW in Lordstown, where police search Woodall’s vehicle and found a firearm underneath the driver’s seat.

The gun was identified as being earlier stolen from the Rattlesnake Hill gun shop in Braceville. Records show Woodall had purchased the firearm “off the streets,” according to prosecutors.