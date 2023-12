WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man pleaded guilty to a felony rape charge and was sentenced Monday.

Michael Dunham, 26, received a sentence of 15 years to life in prison in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice’s courtroom.

According to a criminal complaint, Dunham had been accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old in Warren two years ago.

A police report noted Children Services reported the incident to police in August.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.