Warren man says house was shot, and it’s not the first time

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man told police that someone shot at his house in Warren Tuesday, and it has happened before.

Police were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. to a house in the 600 block of Fourth St. SW.

The 68-year-old man who lives there old officers that someone shot his house multiple times and that is has been an ongoing problem, according to a police report.

Police found four bullet holes in the right side of the house and the electric meter was hit.

The man said he heard the gunshots earlier in the morning but discovered the holes later in the day, according to the report.