WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 58-year-old man reported a bullet was fired through the pillow he was sleeping on while he was lying on the couch at his Warren home.

The man called police around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to report that shots had been fired in the 3300 block of Merriweather St. NW.

According to a police report, several shots were fired into the house. One round went through the pillow while another hit a curio cabinet.

The man reported that he kept his gun next to him and that he fired two rounds at a vehicle that was in the roadway at the time. That vehicle took off on Merriweather toward Southern Boulevard, according to the report.

Police took the man’s gun and advised him to speak with detectives to determine if the gun would be returned to him.