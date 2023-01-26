WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children.

Prosecutors say Dale Straw pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material on Thursday morning in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors say there were two minor victims.

Straw was immediately sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after serving 10 years. He’ll have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender for life.