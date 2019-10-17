Warren man pleads not guilty to holding woman, kids hostage in August

The woman said Shawn Riley held a knife to her throat and kicked her during the standoff

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) — A Brunstetter Street man who held police at bay in August for several hours at the Highland Homes apartment complex in Warren was indicted on 16 counts Thursday by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Shawn Michael Riley, 25, who also has a Bane Street address, was indicted on a count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of felonious assault, two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of misdemeanor child endangering.

Riley has been in the Trumbull County Jail since he was arrested Aug. 27 when he surrendered to police to end the standoff.

He entered not guilty pleas at his arraignment before Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice. Riley is being held without bond.

City police responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27 for a domestic dispute at an apartment in the Highland Terrace complex.

Police heard a woman screaming when they got there and learned Riley was holding a knife. Three of the women’s children were with her at the time.

Officers backed off when they could not get inside and saw Riley holding a knife to the woman. They called the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team, which responded with two armored vehicles.

During the course of the four-hour standoff, the children were released one-by-one.

Negotiators with CRT managed to convince Riley to allow the woman to leave as well and surrender.

The woman told police Riley was kicking her during some of the negotiations to the point where she passed out, reports said.

She was treated by paramedics and a relative took the children to take care of them.