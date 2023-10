YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man today pleaded guilty in federal court to several drug charges.

Darrin Howell, 30, entered guilty pleas to 10 counts of a 14-count indictment in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko.

Sentencing will be Feb. 21.

An indictment issued April 6 said Howell and another man, Denzel Dorsey, 26, were selling fentanyl from Feb. 8, 2022 to May 5, 2022.

Court records show Dorsey is expected to plead guilty Wednesday.