YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man pleaded guilty Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to drug and gun charges.

Michael Bell, 43, entered his pleas before U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker to charges of possession with intent to distribute carfentanil, fentanyl, crack cocaine and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 10.

A federal grand jury indicted Bell in April 2022.

Bell is accused of having drugs April 23, 2020, as well as a .40-caliber pistol and a .45-caliber pistol.

Bell is not allowed to have a gun because of convictions in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in 1998 for robbery and 2001 for felonious assault.

He also previously was convicted in 2004 in federal court of drug and weapons charges, the indictment in his case said.