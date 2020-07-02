Warren man on motorcycle seriously hurt after crash in township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said his motorcycle hit a car and he flew off of the bike

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A biker was seriously hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle in Warren Township Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on N. River Road near Woodside Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of a 2009 Kia Rio was heading west on N. River Road and the biker, 72-year-old Bruce Wentworth, was heading east.

The driver turned left into a driveway, into Wentworth’s path, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Wentworth’s motorcycle hit the car and he flew off of it, troopers said.

He was flown to the hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the car wasn’t seriously hurt.