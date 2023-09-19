YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in federal court.

Michael Hale, 59, is charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The indictment was issued Sept. 7 but not unsealed until Tuesday when Hale was arrested.

The indictment accuses Hale of trying to sell cocaine on June 30, 2022, and it also says he had a .5.56-caliber semiautomatic rifle. a 40-caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol the same day.

The indictment does not give specifics, and an affidavit is not available.

The indictment says Hale is not allowed to have a gun because of a 209 conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for trafficking in cocaine.

Hale also has a 2018 conviction in the same court for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Christopher Boyko.