Warren man identified as victim in fatal Monroe County crash

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. on State Route 78, in Salem Township

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man was killed in a vehicle crash that happened in Monroe County Friday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the single vehicle accident, which happened around 10:25 p.m. on State Route 78, in Salem Township.

Alan Crawford, 41, was driving a Ford-250 when the vehicle veered off the roadway, striking a ditch and embankment before overturning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said he was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash.

