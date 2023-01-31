ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from Warren was killed in a snowplow accident Monday in Orwell.

According to police, Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at about 2:30 a.m. at Kennametal on Penniman Road when he was hit by the truck that was backing up while laying down salt.

Bellstedt died at the scene.

Kennametal is a machining and manufacturing parts maker. The company said Bellstedt was a contractor for a cleaning company working at the plant. It issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that there was an incident early Monday morning on the grounds of our Orwell facility involving a contract service provider. Emergency services were called immediately and rendered aid onsite, but sadly, the individual passed away. Our thoughts are with this person’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. We are working with the appropriate authorities as they investigate the situation.”