WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A drive-by shooting in Niles over the summer has landed a Warren man in prison for at least five to six years.

Anthony Butler, 35, was charged with felonious assault in connection with the July 18 shooting.

On that day, a man told 911 that his child’s mother’s boyfriend drove by in a silver Volkswagen and shot at him. Police say at least 14 shots were fired.

No one was hurt.

As part of his sentence, Butler was also ordered to forfeit his gun and ammunition to Niles police.

Two others were also charged in the case.

Dontavious Wallace, 25, of Warren, received an indefinite prison term of five to six years after pleading guilty to a second-degree felonious assault felony and a third-degree tampering with evidence charge.

Another person charged in connection to the case, Brandy Bajwa, was initially charged with complicity to felonious assault but pleaded guilty in September to a lesser charge of assault. She was fined $1,000 and given a suspended jail sentence of 180 days and credit for five days served. She will also be on probation for one year.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.