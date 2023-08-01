WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man has been found guilty of stealing six motorized scooters from a lot in the city.

Antonio Cleveland, Sr. did not show up in court when the verdict was read late Monday afternoon.

Cleveland was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, Clevland took the stand in his own defense, blaming the theft on his son who has the same name.

Cleveland faces up to 12 months in prison at sentencing.