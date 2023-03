WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing drug trafficking charges following a secret indictment out of Trumbull County.

Frederick Williams, 30, is facing four counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

According to the indictment, Williams sold fentanyl in Trumbull County in September and October of 2021.

Williams was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday.

He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday.