WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man charged with hurting a two-month-old infant was sentenced in court Monday morning.

Charles Ellis will spend eight years in jail. Prosecutors said he hurt the child in January of 2018.

The injury was discovered by medical staff at Akron Children’s Hospital. They said the baby was bleeding from the brain.

Ellis was arrested last August. He was charged with felonious assault and child endangering.