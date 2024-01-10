WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man avoided jail time Wednesday in his drug trafficking case.

Val Bender, 49, received a sentence of probation in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sean O’Brien’s courtroom. He faced a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

The sentence came after passionate pleas to the judge by his mother and lawyer, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bender pleaded guilty in September to trafficking in cocaine/crack and having weapons while under disability.

As part of his sentence, Bender will also forfeit a 9mm Taurus firearm that was seized during a September 2021 search of his home after prosecutors said he had sold small amounts of cocaine to a confidential informant working with the Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

Bender was forbidden to handle firearms because of a 2002 conviction for aggravated robbery, prosecutors said.