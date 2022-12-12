OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested in Ottawa County last week when troopers say they seized approximately $162,000 in cocaine.
Troopers say, Rafael Patterson, 32, was stopped about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on the Ohio Turnpike for a window tint violation.
A K-9 was called in to search the 2019 Ford Taurus that Patterson was driving, and the dog alerted troopers to the dashboard of the car where they found a hidden compartment containing 11 pounds of cocaine and cash, troopers said.
Patterson was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of drugs. He was indicted Friday by an Ottawa County grand jury. Bond was set at $250,000. He is being held in the Ottawa County Jail.
A pretrial is set for Jan. 4.