WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday morning on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting back in March.

Desemen Douglas, Jr., 24, is charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Ruby Sanchez, 43, on March 26.

According to Warren PD, Warren street crimes picked up Douglas during a traffic stop Friday afternoon. A warrant was filed Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at the Hampshire House Apartments just before 1 a.m. A bullet hole was found in Sanchez’s window. Sanchez later died at the hospital.

Jamarr Jenkins was also charged for Sanchez’s murder. He is currently held in the Trumbull County jail without bond.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.