Warren man arrested after officers find firearm in car

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man was arrested on Saturday after officers said they discovered drugs and a firearm in his vehicle.

Officers pulled over Dionte Catron, 21, on Mercer Avenue NE near Washington Street NE at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after observing a heavy window tint on his car.

An officer asked Catron to roll down the window due to the heavy tint and when he did, the officer said he noticed the smell of marijuana.

A report stated his female passenger told officers there was marijuana in the car. Officers said they found a recently lit marijuana cigarette on the floorboard of the vehicle.

Officers searched the car and said they found marijuana and a loaded .40 caliber magazine in the glove box. Officers also said they found a handgun lying on top of clothing on the driver’s side rear floor.

Catron’s female passenger was released due to being pregnant. Officers seized the firearm, marijuana and vehicle.

Catron was arrested on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession and driving under the influence.