Warren man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail, facing sex charges.

Dale Straw, 44, was booked into the jail Monday after a Trumbull County grand jury indicted him on 10 charges including gross sexual imposition, rape, attempted rape, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to the secret indictment that was unsealed following his arrest, Straw is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in June. He is also accused of having images of the victim.

