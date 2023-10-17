WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren is facing several charges after he wrecked his car into a street sign Sunday in Warren.

Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to Woodland Ave NE and Belvedere St. NE for a car that crashed into a street sign. The sign was lodged under the car, according to a police report.

When officers approached the car, the driver, later identified as 69-year-old Wilbur Boggs, told them he was drunk, the report stated.

Boggs was asked several times to get out of the car, but he wouldn’t until an officer said he would hit him with a stun gun if he did not comply, the report said. Boggs then got out of the car.

Police said Boggs was barely able to walk and smelled like alcohol. They also found a loaded gun in his back pocket, the report said. Officers removed the Taurus .38 special revolver from Boggs’ pocket and secured it.

Officers could not perform a field sobriety test on Boggs and he refused a breathalyzer, the report stated.

Police found a half-full bottle of Maker’s Mark bourbon in Boggs’ car before it was towed, according to the report.

Boggs is charged with OVI, obstructing official business and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday. Another hearing is set for Dec. 12.