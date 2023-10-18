WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County grand jury has returned an indictment against a Warren man accused of beating an 18-month-old child and a woman.

Tyrell Williams was indicted Wednesday on two counts of domestic violence; two counts of felonious assault, with repeat violent offender specifications; endangering children and four counts of kidnapping, with repeat violent offender specifications.

Investigators say Williams assaulted the child and a woman during a July incident inside a Warren Township home.

Police say home surveillance video showed him kicking and punching the child and body-slamming a woman.