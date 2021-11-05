Warren man accused of groping woman in store, pulling knife

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after police say he groped a woman in a store and then pulled a knife on her and her boyfriend.

According to a police report, the 29-year-old woman was in line at a store in the 1700 block of West Market Street when a man behind her grabbed her buttocks.

The woman told the man, later identified as 37-year-old Joshua Wilson, “Don’t touch me!” The woman said Wilson laughed, told her she had a nice body and started touching her again, the report stated.

The woman walked away from Wilson and out of the store but he followed her, according to the report.

The woman’s boyfriend confronted Wilson and that is when reports say Wilson pulled a knife on the couple. The woman’s boyfriend also pulled a knife to protect the woman and a child that was in the car, reports said.

Wilson took off on foot, and the couple called 911 as they were following him. Police were able to catch up with Wilson on Hamilton Street SW where they found a knife in his pocket, according to the police report.

Police say Wilson initially resisted arrest, trying to get free from officers. He was subsequently handcuffed and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of gross sexual imposition, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.