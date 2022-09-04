WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two kids with a mission to make a difference set up a lemonade stand in Warren Sunday.

This is the second year they’ve hosted the stand with baked goods and a raffle, too.

It started last year when 9-year-old Jacob Elser saw St. Jude’s commercials. He felt compelled to help, so he and his sister Emma opened a lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

Each year, the stand is dedicated to a child who battled or is battling cancer.

“I just feel so sad for them, but I also feel like I can make a way to stop the sickness,” Jacob Elser said.

They plan to set up the stand the first weekend of every September, right around Jacob’s birthday.