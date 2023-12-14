WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Warren has joined the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley to distribute American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

About $500,000 will be awarded to projects serving Warren residents that meet a community need or address a negative impact of COVID-19 or the harmful consequences of economic or social disruption.

Applications will be accepted through the Community Foundation with a deadline of Feb. 1, 2024. Priority will be given to organizations based in Warren followed by those based in other parts of Trumbull County and the surrounding region. All programs must serve Warren residents.

Eligible nonprofit organizations – those with a 501(c)(3) certification or who have a nonprofit fiscal sponsor, religious organizations, schools and government entities – can complete their application at CFMV.org/grant-opportunities.

Decisions on which projects to fund and grant amounts will be made by the Community Foundation staff. Warren government officials will not be a part of the review and decision-making process but will receive details on all grants made from the fund.

Interested organizations with questions can contact Sarah Lowry, CFMV’s senior director of community impact, at slowry@cfmv.org.