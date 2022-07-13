WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A year after playing for the Division VII state title, JFK returned to the Final Four last November. Despite falling by seven points to Newark Catholic (14-7), the Eagles have the same expectation as they always do to compete for the state championship.

“When you put that K on your helmet,” coach Dom Prologo states, “there’s an expectation to play for championships. We need our seniors to take ownership of the team and be leaders. We also need our linemen to step up on both sides of the line of scrimmage.”

This year, JFK will have to do so without the likes of Antwan Brown (1737 rushing yards, 470 receiving yards), Michael Mauro (749 rushing yards), Eddie Kiernan, Sammi Hindi, Alex DeSalvo, Brady Mocella, Gavin Shrum (25 catches) and Nate Bartoe.

Offensively, the Eagles return their starting quarterback Caleb Hadley for his junior campaign. Hadley completed 61.9% of his passes (78-126) for 1159 yards (11 TDs). Number 11 also gained 490 on the ground and scored 10 additional touchdowns. He’ll be without his top two running backs and his top four pass catchers this year.

“Caleb’s a big, smart, physical football player,” indicates Prologo. “He’s very competitive. He brings a calm to our huddle and our kids believe in him.” Fred Blochalk will also have plenty of opportunities to play quarterback too this fall.

At tailback, the Eagles feature plenty of potential playmakers in junior Antonio Smith, sophomore Tom Easton and freshman Lamarcus Provitt. Abe Rivera returns at fullback.

Aiden Rossi is back for his senior year at wide receiver. He’ll be joined in camp this year by a slew of promising pass catchers in Marcus Komora, Donovan McCoy, Noah Elser, Lee Burch, Nate Cuckovich and Devonta Taylor.

Anchoring the offensive line is 6’4 senior Pat Valent, who committed to Rice in early-May. “Pat’s a road grader,” Prologo mentions. “He’s a very physical finisher and will have to be the leader of a very young group up front.”

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Ambrose Hoso played such a key role on last year’s defense that posted three shutouts and held four other foes to single digits. “Ambrose is among the best linebackers I’ve coached in my thirty-five years,” adds coach Prologo. “He has a nose for the ball. Ambrose needs to take the next step this year which is to take ownership of that unit and hold everyone to his standard and accountability. Our five returning starters have all started several years, they’ve played in eleven playoff games over the last two years. So, we’ll lean on their experience to help develop some of our younger players.”

The Eagles will open the 2022 season at Champion on Friday, August 19.

Warren JFK Eagles

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Dom Prologo, 3rd season (19-6)

2021 Record: 10-3

Last 5 Years: 38-23 (62.3%)

Home Field: Lombardo Field

League: Portage Trail Conference

Base Offense: Pro-Style

Base Defense: Multiple (4-3 and 3-4)

Returning Starters

Offense: 4

Defense: 5

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 37.2 (9th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 11.8 (4th in Area)

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Caleb Hadley – 1159 yards, 61.9% (78-126), 11 TDs

Rushing: Antwan Brown – 1737 yards, 11.0 avg, 25 TDs

Receiving: Antwan Brown – 470 yards, 17.4 avg, 7 TDs

2021 Results

Newark Catholic 14 Eagles 7*

Eagles 20 Dalton 13*

Eagles 35 St. Paul 7*

Eagles 62 Cuyahoga Heights 28*

Eagles 57 Monroeville 0*

Eagles 35 Southeast 0

Eagles 34 Cleveland Central Catholic 6

Eagles 48 Rootstown 7

Mogadore 16 Eagles 14

Eagles 66 Conneaut 0

Garfield 28 Eagles 14

Eagles 44 Western Reserve 28

Eagles 48 Champion 6

*-playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Champion

Aug. 26 – at Delta

Sept. 2 – at Garfield

Sept. 9 – Sandusky Perkins at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 16 – at Marlington

Sept. 23 – at Mogadore

Sept. 30 – Rootstown at Howland

Oct. 7 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Oct. 15 – Cleveland Central Catholic at Howland

Oct. 21 – Southeast at Howland