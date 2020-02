The school says the closure is needed due to the number of absent students and staff from the cold and flu

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren JFK will be closed on Wednesday so custodians can disinfect both school buildings.

Both the upper (grades 6-12) and lower (pre-K through 5 grade) campus buildings will be closed.

Students are asked to contact their coaches regarding sporting events or practices.