WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival is planning to return in August.

According to a post on the event’s Facebook page, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin granted permission to hold the festival this summer as long as Ohio Department of Health guidelines are followed.

The post says the event is planned for August 12, 13, 14 and 15.