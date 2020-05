The WIAFC Board of Trustees held a virtual Zoom Board Meeting on Thursday, April 30

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival Board of Trustees has decided to cancel the annual Festa for this summer, 2020.

The WIAFC Board of Trustees held a virtual Zoom Board Meeting on Thursday, April 30.

They say it was a difficult decision, but with COVID-19 still present, the risk to members, volunteers and participants is too great as well as the risk to public health and safety.

They hope they’ll be able to all come together next year.